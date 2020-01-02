EtherSportz Price Reaches $0.0469 on Major Exchanges (ESZ)

EtherSportz (CURRENCY:ESZ) traded up 74.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 2nd. EtherSportz has a total market capitalization of $134,968.00 and approximately $2,161.00 worth of EtherSportz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EtherSportz token can now be bought for about $0.0469 or 0.00000656 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Bancor Network. In the last week, EtherSportz has traded 72.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00039008 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.85 or 0.05970709 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030126 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002121 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00036234 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002610 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00001244 BTC.

EtherSportz Profile

EtherSportz (ESZ) is a token. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. EtherSportz’s total supply is 2,877,395 tokens. EtherSportz’s official Twitter account is @EtherSportz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EtherSportz is ethersportz.com. The Reddit community for EtherSportz is /r/EtherSportz and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EtherSportz Token Trading

EtherSportz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherSportz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherSportz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EtherSportz using one of the exchanges listed above.

