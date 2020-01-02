EURBASE Market Cap Reaches $3.00 Million (EBASE)

EURBASE (CURRENCY:EBASE) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 2nd. In the last week, EURBASE has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One EURBASE token can currently be purchased for $1.05 or 0.00015000 BTC on popular exchanges. EURBASE has a market cap of $3.00 million and approximately $304.00 worth of EURBASE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006537 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00050524 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00335839 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014185 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003532 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000104 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010293 BTC.

EURBASE Token Profile

EURBASE is a token. EURBASE’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,869,434 tokens. EURBASE’s official message board is medium.com/@ETERBASE/eurbase-ebase-34393c. EURBASE’s official website is eurbase.com.

Buying and Selling EURBASE

EURBASE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EURBASE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EURBASE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EURBASE using one of the exchanges listed above.

