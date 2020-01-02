Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $712.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to report sales of $712.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $717.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $708.40 million. Euronet Worldwide reported sales of $649.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full-year sales of $2.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Euronet Worldwide.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.04. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.11 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EEFT shares. BidaskClub cut Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Monday, November 18th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.56.

EEFT opened at $157.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10. Euronet Worldwide has a one year low of $96.42 and a one year high of $171.25.

In related news, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 70,755 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.36, for a total transaction of $11,134,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,373,866.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Martin L. Bruckner sold 12,893 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $1,985,135.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,755.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 125,778 shares of company stock valued at $19,588,030. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 52.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 47.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 190,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,929,000 after buying an additional 61,700 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,460,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 180.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,472,000 after buying an additional 46,032 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 60.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 10,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

