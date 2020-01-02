Eva Cash (EVC) Price Hits $0.0031 on Exchanges

Eva Cash (CURRENCY:EVC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Eva Cash has a market capitalization of $2,807.00 and approximately $46.00 worth of Eva Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Eva Cash has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One Eva Cash token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges including EtherFlyer, Coinlim and Altilly.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00039017 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $418.50 or 0.06051782 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00031099 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00036591 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Eva Cash Token Profile

EVC is a token. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Eva Cash’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 900,000 tokens. Eva Cash’s official website is theevacash.com. Eva Cash’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io.

Buying and Selling Eva Cash

Eva Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinlim, Altilly and EtherFlyer. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eva Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eva Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eva Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

