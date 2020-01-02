EvenCoin (EVN) Achieves Market Cap of $292,591.00

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. During the last week, EvenCoin has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One EvenCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Mercatox and BTC-Alpha. EvenCoin has a market cap of $292,591.00 and approximately $440,079.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006432 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00051571 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00336005 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014015 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003448 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00014926 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000102 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EvenCoin is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io.

EvenCoin Token Trading

EvenCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BTC-Alpha and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

