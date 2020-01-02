EventChain (EVC) Achieves Market Cap of $70,566.00

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One EventChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and Mercatox. In the last seven days, EventChain has traded down 26% against the US dollar. EventChain has a market capitalization of $70,566.00 and $3,145.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00039584 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.64 or 0.06097419 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000472 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030768 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00036608 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00024490 BTC.

EventChain Token Profile

EVC is a token. It launched on September 5th, 2017. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io.

Buying and Selling EventChain

EventChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EventChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

