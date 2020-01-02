Evercore ISI Upgrades Stryker (NYSE:SYK) to “Outperform”

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SYK. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $226.00 to $207.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.19.

Shares of SYK traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $209.70. 14,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,422,839. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stryker has a 12-month low of $151.63 and a 12-month high of $223.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $205.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.37.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Stryker will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stryker news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $962,502.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.85, for a total value of $582,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,870,838.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,318 shares of company stock valued at $6,706,338. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Founders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,445 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Stryker by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 234,870 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,356,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

