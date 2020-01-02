EverGreenCoin Market Cap Hits $306,708.00 (EGC)

EverGreenCoin (CURRENCY:EGC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One EverGreenCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000311 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittrex and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, EverGreenCoin has traded up 59.4% against the dollar. EverGreenCoin has a total market cap of $306,708.00 and approximately $50.00 worth of EverGreenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00058601 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00040962 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00583176 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00236141 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00088607 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001800 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

EverGreenCoin Coin Profile

EverGreenCoin (CRYPTO:EGC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2015. EverGreenCoin’s total supply is 14,144,484 coins. EverGreenCoin’s official website is evergreencoin.org. EverGreenCoin’s official Twitter account is @EverGreenCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EverGreenCoin is /r/EverGreenCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EverGreenCoin Coin Trading

EverGreenCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverGreenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EverGreenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EverGreenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

