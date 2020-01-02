Everipedia (IQ) One Day Volume Tops $267,702.00

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Everipedia has a total market cap of $6.95 million and approximately $267,702.00 worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everipedia token can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, DragonEX, BigONE and Bitfinex. In the last week, Everipedia has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014378 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00189280 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.63 or 0.01343909 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000636 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00024858 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00121718 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia’s genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,007,534,344 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,049,895,047 tokens. The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everipedia Token Trading

Everipedia can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Upbit, Bitfinex, DragonEX, Bancor Network and BigONE. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

