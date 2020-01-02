Everipedia Trading 8.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. Everipedia has a total market cap of $7.11 million and $229,835.00 worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. One Everipedia token can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including BigONE, OTCBTC, DragonEX and Bitfinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00188696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.97 or 0.01339216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00025095 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00122105 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Everipedia

Everipedia’s genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,007,519,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,049,733,815 tokens. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org.

Buying and Selling Everipedia

Everipedia can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Upbit, BigONE, OTCBTC, Bancor Network and Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

