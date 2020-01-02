Everus Trading Up 133.2% Over Last 7 Days (EVR)

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded 31.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One Everus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0322 or 0.00000461 BTC on popular exchanges including $24.68, $5.60, $13.77 and $33.94. Everus has a market cap of $14.77 million and approximately $1,236.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Everus has traded 133.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00039556 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $420.51 or 0.06016554 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000471 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030734 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00036787 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Everus Coin Profile

Everus (CRYPTO:EVR) is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 458,884,166 coins. The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Everus is everus.org. Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everus’ official message board is media.everus.org.

Buying and Selling Everus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everus using one of the exchanges listed above.

