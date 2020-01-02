EVOS Price Reaches $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (EVOS)

EVOS (CURRENCY:EVOS) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. EVOS has a market capitalization of $8,902.00 and $43.00 worth of EVOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EVOS has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EVOS coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00023342 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00023974 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 191.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007500 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000824 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

EVOS Coin Profile

EVOS (EVOS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 15th, 2018. EVOS’s total supply is 10,606,778 coins. EVOS’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EVOS is www.evos.one.

EVOS Coin Trading

EVOS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EVOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EVOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EVOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

