ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $650.00

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 25.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0545 or 0.00000770 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Bittrex. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $317,586.00 and approximately $650.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 29.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,828,301 coins. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

ExclusiveCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Upbit, CoinExchange and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

