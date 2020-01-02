EXMR Trading Up 9,902.1% Over Last Week (EXMR)

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, EXMR has traded 9,902.1% higher against the US dollar. EXMR has a total market cap of $36.20 million and $31,070.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EXMR token can currently be bought for $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, YoBit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001799 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000632 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000051 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

EXMR Profile

EXMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,756,612 tokens. EXMR’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR. The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin. EXMR’s official website is exmrfoundation.org.

EXMR Token Trading

EXMR can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EXMR using one of the exchanges listed above.

