Exosis Reaches Market Cap of $33,995.00 (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Exosis has a total market capitalization of $33,995.00 and $20,328.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Exosis has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. One Exosis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001495 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, Crex24 and Escodex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,159.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.96 or 0.01814846 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.27 or 0.02838582 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00580154 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011579 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.90 or 0.00641032 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00061378 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00023909 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00384421 BTC.

Exosis Profile

EXO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. Exosis’ total supply is 483,436 coins and its circulating supply is 318,436 coins. Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org. Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Exosis

Exosis can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, Exrates and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

