Expanse (EXP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,858.00

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Expanse has a total market capitalization of $471,206.00 and $1,858.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Expanse has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Expanse coin can now be purchased for $0.0260 or 0.00000362 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, BiteBTC, Upbit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Expanse alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Expanse Coin Profile

Expanse (CRYPTO:EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,197,785 coins and its circulating supply is 18,157,448 coins. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Buying and Selling Expanse

Expanse can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Poloniex, Upbit, Cryptopia, Bittrex and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Expanse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Expanse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.