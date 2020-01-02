Expanse Market Cap Tops $460,415.00 (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One Expanse coin can now be bought for $0.0254 or 0.00000351 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, Upbit and BiteBTC. Expanse has a total market capitalization of $460,415.00 and approximately $918.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Expanse has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Expanse Profile

EXP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,197,785 coins and its circulating supply is 18,157,448 coins. The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Expanse Coin Trading

Expanse can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, BiteBTC, Upbit, Cryptopia, YoBit and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

