Extremely Critical Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Share Price

Headlines about Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) have trended extremely negative on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Main Street Capital earned a media sentiment score of -4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of MAIN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.17. 18,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,736. Main Street Capital has a 1-year low of $33.43 and a 1-year high of $44.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.03 and a 200-day moving average of $42.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.78.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 50.85%. The company had revenue of $60.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 94.62%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

