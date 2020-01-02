Extremely Negative News Coverage Unlikely to Impact Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) Stock Price

Headlines about Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) have trended extremely negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Renault earned a daily sentiment score of -4.24 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

OTCMKTS:RNSDF opened at $46.85 on Thursday. Renault has a one year low of $45.30 and a one year high of $71.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.34.

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

