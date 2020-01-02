Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Given News Impact Score of 2.20

Media stories about Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) have trended positive on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Exxon Mobil earned a coverage optimism score of 2.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the oil and gas company an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Exxon Mobil’s score:

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of XOM opened at $70.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $66.31 and a 1-year high of $83.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.76.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.