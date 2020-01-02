FABRK Price Hits $0.0123 on Top Exchanges (FAB)

FABRK (CURRENCY:FAB) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. FABRK has a total market cap of $58.74 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of FABRK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FABRK has traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FABRK token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000175 BTC on exchanges including Bithumb and Bithumb Global.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FABRK Token Profile

FABRK is a token. FABRK’s total supply is 55,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,794,443,397 tokens. FABRK’s official website is www.fabrk.io. FABRK’s official Twitter account is @

. FABRK’s official message board is medium.com/@fabrknetwork.

FABRK Token Trading

FABRK can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb and Bithumb Global. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FABRK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FABRK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FABRK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

