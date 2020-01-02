Faceter (FACE) Price Tops $0.0010

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Faceter has traded up 39.9% against the US dollar. One Faceter coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $13.77, $5.60, $33.94 and $32.15. Faceter has a market cap of $492,641.00 and approximately $1,716.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Faceter alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00039601 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $421.87 or 0.06030952 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000470 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030688 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00036541 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00024466 BTC.

About Faceter

FACE is a coin. It was first traded on January 19th, 2018. Faceter’s total supply is 938,641,610 coins and its circulating supply is 470,623,560 coins. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter. The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io.

Buying and Selling Faceter

Faceter can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $51.55, $18.94, $7.50, $10.39, $32.15, $50.98, $13.77, $20.33, $5.60, $24.43 and $33.94. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Faceter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Faceter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Faceter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Faceter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.