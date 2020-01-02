Factom Hits Market Cap of $18.41 Million (FCT)

Factom (CURRENCY:FCT) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One Factom coin can currently be purchased for $2.08 or 0.00029806 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Cryptopia, Bit-Z and Poloniex. Factom has a total market cap of $18.41 million and $906,963.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Factom has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014324 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00186554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.32 or 0.01334358 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024855 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00121686 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Factom Profile

Factom’s genesis date was October 5th, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 8,840,603 coins. Factom’s official website is factom.org. The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Buying and Selling Factom

Factom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, BCEX, Upbit, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Factom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Factom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

