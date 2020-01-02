Fantasy Sports (DFS) Price Hits $0.0083 on Top Exchanges

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded up 203.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One Fantasy Sports token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B, Coindeal and Cat.Ex. In the last week, Fantasy Sports has traded up 60.2% against the US dollar. Fantasy Sports has a market cap of $37,644.00 and $7.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00039683 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $422.96 or 0.05898898 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00029910 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002138 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00036382 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002594 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Fantasy Sports Token Profile

Fantasy Sports is a token. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,532,031 tokens. Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com. Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken.

Buying and Selling Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Sports can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex, Coindeal and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantasy Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fantasy Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

