Fantasy Sports (DFS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $7.00

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded up 194.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Fantasy Sports has a market capitalization of $36,647.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fantasy Sports token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges including Cat.Ex, Coindeal and P2PB2B. Over the last week, Fantasy Sports has traded 24.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fantasy Sports alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00039457 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $420.46 or 0.06027445 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030775 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00036529 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00024500 BTC.

About Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Sports is a token. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,532,031 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken. The official website for Fantasy Sports is www.digitalfantasysports.com. Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fantasy Sports Token Trading

Fantasy Sports can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Cat.Ex and Coindeal. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantasy Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fantasy Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fantasy Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fantasy Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.