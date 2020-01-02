Fantom Price Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last seven days, Fantom has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One Fantom token can now be bought for about $0.0105 or 0.00000147 BTC on major exchanges including Bgogo, IDEX, Bilaxy and Hotbit. Fantom has a total market capitalization of $19.11 million and $2.64 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fantom alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014003 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00188067 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.55 or 0.01335463 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000634 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00025143 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00121884 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Fantom Profile

Fantom’s total supply is 1,987,133,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,813,658,595 tokens. Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fantom

Fantom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, DDEX, Bilaxy, IDEX, Bibox, Hotbit and Bgogo. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fantom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fantom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.