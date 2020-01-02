Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Piper Jaffray Companies

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.49.

Get Fastly alerts:

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $20.07 on Thursday. Fastly has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $35.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.46 and its 200 day moving average is $22.05.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $49.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.29 million. On average, analysts forecast that Fastly will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $81,640.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,237.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wolfgang Maasberg sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $2,023,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 627,626 shares of company stock worth $13,166,696.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,696,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,879,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,771,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the second quarter worth approximately $20,698,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the second quarter worth approximately $12,288,000. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.