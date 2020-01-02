FBR & Co (NASDAQ:FBRC) Receiving Somewhat Critical News Coverage, Study Shows

News coverage about FBR & Co (NASDAQ:FBRC) has been trending somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. FBR & Co earned a media sentiment score of -1.89 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.55. FBR & Co has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $19.53.

FBR & Co is an investment banking and institutional brokerage company. The Company focuses on the equity capital markets. The Company operates through two segments: capital markets, which includes investment banking, institutional brokerage and research, and principal investing. Through its broker-dealer operating subsidiaries, the Company focuses its business on providing: capital raising services, including underwriting and placement of public and private equity, equity-linked and debt securities; financial advisory services, including merger and acquisition (M&A) advisory, restructuring, liability management, recapitalization and strategic alternative analysis; institutional sales and trading services focused on equities, equity-linked securities, listed options, high-yield bonds, senior debt and bank loans, as well as securities lending activities, and differentiated securities research.

