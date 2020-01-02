Feathercoin (FTC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.35 Million

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last week, Feathercoin has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Feathercoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular exchanges including QBTC, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Bittrex. Feathercoin has a total market capitalization of $2.35 million and approximately $7,602.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IPChain (IPC) traded up 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000570 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000165 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Feathercoin Profile

FTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 262,943,400 coins. The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Feathercoin Coin Trading

Feathercoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, QBTC, Bittrex, BX Thailand, Bittylicious, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

