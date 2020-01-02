Feathercoin (FTC) Trading 11.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded up 11.6% against the dollar. One Feathercoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, QBTC and CoinExchange. Feathercoin has a market capitalization of $2.62 million and $16,041.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IPChain (IPC) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000328 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 43.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000135 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About Feathercoin

Feathercoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 263,012,440 coins. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com.

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

Feathercoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, BX Thailand, QBTC, LiteBit.eu, Bittylicious, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

