Ferrexpo Plc (LON:FXPO) Plans Dividend of $0.07

Ferrexpo Plc (LON:FXPO) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share by the iron ore producer on Friday, January 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON FXPO traded up GBX 1.95 ($0.03) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 160.90 ($2.12). 1,506,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,650,000. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 147.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 191.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.10 million and a P/E ratio of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.08. Ferrexpo has a one year low of GBX 119.85 ($1.58) and a one year high of GBX 305.60 ($4.02).

Get Ferrexpo alerts:

FXPO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.97) price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ferrexpo to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ferrexpo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 230.71 ($3.03).

About Ferrexpo

Ferrexpo Plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry worldwide. The company operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean going vessel on international sea routes.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.