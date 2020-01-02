Fetch.ai Reaches Market Capitalization of $24.29 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $24.29 million and approximately $7.91 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar. One Fetch.ai token can now be bought for about $0.0371 or 0.00000531 BTC on major exchanges including WazirX, Korbit, HitBTC and MXC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00039601 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $421.87 or 0.06030952 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000470 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030688 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00036541 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00024466 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai is a token. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 654,982,224 tokens. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fetch.ai Token Trading

Fetch.ai can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiKi, BitAsset, HitBTC, IDEX, WazirX, KuCoin, Coinsuper, Bitrabbit, Bitbns, Coinall, Hotbit, Bittrex, Korbit, MXC, Dcoin, Binance and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.