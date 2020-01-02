Fetch (FET) Price Hits $0.0409 on Top Exchanges

Fetch (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Fetch has a total market cap of $24.78 million and $5.64 million worth of Fetch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fetch has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. One Fetch token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0409 or 0.00000507 BTC on major exchanges including WazirX and Binance.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fetch Token Profile

Fetch (FET) is a token. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,473,665 tokens. Fetch’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch’s official website is fetch.ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch

Fetch can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and WazirX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch using one of the exchanges listed above.

