Fetch Price Tops $0.0409 on Major Exchanges (FET)

Fetch (CURRENCY:FET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 2nd. Over the last week, Fetch has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. One Fetch token can currently be purchased for $0.0409 or 0.00000507 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and WazirX. Fetch has a market capitalization of $24.78 million and $5.64 million worth of Fetch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00039501 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $415.11 or 0.05926569 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00030574 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00036465 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00024381 BTC.

Fetch Token Profile

Fetch (FET) is a token. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,473,665 tokens. The official message board for Fetch is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch is fetch.ai. The Reddit community for Fetch is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fetch

Fetch can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and WazirX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

