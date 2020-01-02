Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.17.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded Fidus Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. National Securities assumed coverage on Fidus Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 41,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Fidus Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Fidus Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,511,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fidus Investment by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 36,359 shares during the last quarter. 30.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FDUS opened at $14.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.28. The company has a market capitalization of $362.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.06. Fidus Investment has a 1-year low of $11.48 and a 1-year high of $16.50.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $19.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.49 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 50.69% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Equities analysts expect that Fidus Investment will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is currently 109.86%.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

