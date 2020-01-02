Fielmann’s (FIE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

Fielmann (FRA:FIE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FIE. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.50 ($70.35) price objective on Fielmann and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on Fielmann and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Independent Research set a €76.00 ($88.37) price objective on Fielmann and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. HSBC set a €79.00 ($91.86) price objective on Fielmann and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on Fielmann and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €66.50 ($77.33).

Shares of FRA:FIE opened at €71.60 ($83.26) on Thursday. Fielmann has a 1 year low of €65.50 ($76.16) and a 1 year high of €77.50 ($90.12). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €71.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of €67.06.

Fielmann Company Profile

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and related articles and accessories, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

