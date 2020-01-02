Fiii Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges (FIII)

Fiii (CURRENCY:FIII) traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 2nd. Fiii has a market capitalization of $113,462.00 and approximately $1,191.00 worth of Fiii was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fiii coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEgg and DigiFinex. Over the last week, Fiii has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Fiii

Fiii’s launch date was September 12th, 2018. Fiii’s total supply is 2,445,238,542 coins and its circulating supply is 482,404,699 coins. Fiii’s official message board is medium.com/@fiiilab.io. Fiii’s official website is fiii.io. Fiii’s official Twitter account is @FiiiLab and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fiii

Fiii can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fiii directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fiii should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fiii using one of the exchanges listed above.

