Financial Contrast: Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) vs. Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC)

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) and Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Azure Power Global has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enel Chile has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Azure Power Global and Enel Chile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Azure Power Global -2.26% -1.01% -0.22% Enel Chile 17.34% 12.15% 5.96%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.3% of Azure Power Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.6% of Enel Chile shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Azure Power Global and Enel Chile’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Azure Power Global $143.52 million 3.60 $1.13 million $0.13 96.77 Enel Chile $3.93 billion 1.19 $578.74 million N/A N/A

Enel Chile has higher revenue and earnings than Azure Power Global.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Azure Power Global and Enel Chile, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Azure Power Global 0 0 6 0 3.00 Enel Chile 0 0 0 0 N/A

Azure Power Global currently has a consensus price target of $20.55, suggesting a potential upside of 63.35%. Given Azure Power Global’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Azure Power Global is more favorable than Enel Chile.

Summary

Azure Power Global beats Enel Chile on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers. As of March 31, 2018, the company had a portfolio capacity of approximately 1,871 megawatts. Azure Power Global Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in New Delhi, India.

About Enel Chile

Enel Chile S.A., an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It transmits and distributes electricity in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 6,351 megawatts of installed capacity with 111 generation units, including 38 hydroelectric, 22 thermal, and 51 wind powered generation units. It distributed electricity to approximately 1.8 million customers, including residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, and toll customers. The company also provides consulting, management, administration, and contract operation services related to information systems, technological information, telecommunications, and control systems in South America; and develops real estate projects in Chile. The company was formerly known as Enersis Chile S.A. and changed its name to Enel Chile S.A. in November 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Santiago, Chile. Enel Chile S.A. is a subsidiary of Enel Iberoamérica S.R.L.

