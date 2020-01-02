Financial Review: Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) vs. PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB)

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) and PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.3% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.5% of PS Business Parks shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of PS Business Parks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Community Healthcare Trust and PS Business Parks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Healthcare Trust 7.61% 1.53% 0.90% PS Business Parks 35.61% 14.96% 7.34%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Community Healthcare Trust and PS Business Parks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Healthcare Trust 0 3 4 0 2.57 PS Business Parks 2 1 0 0 1.33

Community Healthcare Trust currently has a consensus target price of $43.01, suggesting a potential upside of 2.58%. PS Business Parks has a consensus target price of $166.67, suggesting a potential upside of 1.01%. Given Community Healthcare Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Community Healthcare Trust is more favorable than PS Business Parks.

Volatility and Risk

Community Healthcare Trust has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PS Business Parks has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Community Healthcare Trust and PS Business Parks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Healthcare Trust $48.63 million 17.40 $4.40 million $1.59 26.37 PS Business Parks $413.52 million 10.95 $226.70 million $6.47 25.50

PS Business Parks has higher revenue and earnings than Community Healthcare Trust. PS Business Parks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Community Healthcare Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Community Healthcare Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. PS Business Parks pays an annual dividend of $4.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Community Healthcare Trust pays out 104.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. PS Business Parks pays out 64.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Community Healthcare Trust has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and PS Business Parks has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Summary

Community Healthcare Trust beats PS Business Parks on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc., a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

