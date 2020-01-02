Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) versus Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Critical Comparison

Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) and Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.7% of Finisar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of Enphase Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Finisar shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of Enphase Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Finisar and Enphase Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finisar $1.28 billion 2.23 -$53.22 million $0.59 40.29 Enphase Energy $316.16 million 10.12 -$11.63 million ($0.12) -217.75

Enphase Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Finisar. Enphase Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Finisar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Finisar has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enphase Energy has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Finisar and Enphase Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Finisar 0 3 0 0 2.00 Enphase Energy 1 2 9 0 2.67

Finisar currently has a consensus target price of $22.50, suggesting a potential downside of 5.34%. Enphase Energy has a consensus target price of $35.05, suggesting a potential upside of 34.12%. Given Enphase Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Enphase Energy is more favorable than Finisar.

Profitability

This table compares Finisar and Enphase Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finisar -3.48% 4.62% 3.07% Enphase Energy 8.92% 62.77% 10.99%

Summary

Enphase Energy beats Finisar on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Finisar

Finisar Corporation provides components and subsystems to networking equipment manufacturers, data center operators, telecom service providers, consumer electronics, and automotive companies in the United States, China, Malaysia, and internationally. The company's optical subsystems primarily include transmitters, receivers, transceivers, transponders, and active optical cables, which provide the fundamental optical-electrical or optoelectronic interface for interconnecting the electronic equipment used in wireline networks comprising switches, routers, and servers, as well as wireless networks, such as antennas and base stations. It also offers wavelength selective switches that are used to switch network traffic from one optical fiber to various other fibers without converting to an electronic signal. In addition, the company provides packaged laser, receivers, and photodetectors for data communication and telecommunication applications; and passive optical components for telecommunication applications. It markets its products through direct sales force, as well as distributors, manufacturers' representatives and resellers, and system integrators; and to the manufacturers of storage systems and telecommunication equipment, as well as to their contract manufacturers. Finisar Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services. It sells its solutions primarily to distributors, as well as directly to large installers, original equipment manufacturers, strategic partners, and homeowners. Enphase Energy, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

