FintruX Network Trading 9% Lower Over Last Week (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. FintruX Network has a market cap of $689,020.00 and approximately $728.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FintruX Network has traded down 9% against the US dollar. One FintruX Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, IDEX and Liquid.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014314 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00187199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.72 or 0.01339845 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00024990 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00121866 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About FintruX Network

FintruX Network was first traded on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com. FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FintruX Network

FintruX Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, Liquid and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FintruX Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

