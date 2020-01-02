Fire Lotto (FLOT) Price Hits $0.0053 on Exchanges

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded up 136.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Fire Lotto has a total market capitalization of $145,444.00 and $188.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fire Lotto token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Crex24, TOPBTC and YoBit. Over the last week, Fire Lotto has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006410 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00050807 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00335524 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014008 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003458 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00014910 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000065 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Fire Lotto

FLOT is a token. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 tokens. The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fire Lotto is firelotto.io. The official message board for Fire Lotto is medium.com/@FireLottery. Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fire Lotto

Fire Lotto can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Livecoin, YoBit and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fire Lotto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fire Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

