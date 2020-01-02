Fire Lotto (FLOT) Price Tops $0.0037

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded down 31.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Fire Lotto has traded up 54.2% against the US dollar. One Fire Lotto token can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Livecoin, TOPBTC and YoBit. Fire Lotto has a market cap of $100,831.00 and approximately $46.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fire Lotto alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006493 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00049432 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00330668 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013878 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003383 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00014939 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Fire Lotto Token Profile

Fire Lotto (FLOT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 tokens. The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fire Lotto is medium.com/@FireLottery. The official website for Fire Lotto is firelotto.io.

Fire Lotto Token Trading

Fire Lotto can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Crex24, Livecoin and TOPBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fire Lotto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fire Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fire Lotto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fire Lotto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.