First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS) Given $38.58 Average Price Target by Brokerages

First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $38.58 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.74 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given First Bancshares an industry rank of 162 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get First Bancshares alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of First Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on First Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub upgraded First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

In other First Bancshares news, Chairman E Ricky Gibson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 96,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,198,294. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,358,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,209,000 after acquiring an additional 80,962 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 928,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,186,000 after acquiring an additional 259,971 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 649,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,711,000 after acquiring an additional 22,442 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 546,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,575,000 after acquiring an additional 29,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after acquiring an additional 34,101 shares in the last quarter. 58.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FBMS opened at $35.52 on Thursday. First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $28.07 and a 52 week high of $35.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $668.13 million, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.34.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 23.57%. The business had revenue of $37.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.32 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Bancshares will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

About First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Bancshares (FBMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.