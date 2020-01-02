First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.75.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FFIN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens set a $33.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.

First Financial Bankshares stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.17. First Financial Bankshares has a 1 year low of $27.13 and a 1 year high of $36.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.75.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $102.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.20 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 38.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.04%.

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,571.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Denny bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.77 per share, with a total value of $52,155.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,635.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 9,660 shares of company stock valued at $337,721. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIN. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 202,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,758,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,486,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 218.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 12,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

