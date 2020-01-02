First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Price Target Raised to $37.00

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) had its price objective lifted by SunTrust Banks from $35.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price suggests a potential upside of 5.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Stephens set a $33.00 price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Financial Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

Shares of FFIN stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.92. The company had a trading volume of 77,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,223. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 1.17. First Financial Bankshares has a 52 week low of $27.13 and a 52 week high of $36.45.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.59% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $102.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael B. Denny bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.77 per share, for a total transaction of $52,155.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,635.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Johnny Trotter bought 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,571.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 9,660 shares of company stock worth $337,721 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFIN. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the third quarter valued at $1,486,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 193.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 5,835 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the third quarter valued at $444,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 202,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

