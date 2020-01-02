First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $46.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $1.00 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned First Financial an industry rank of 155 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms recently commented on THFF. BidaskClub raised First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.

NASDAQ:THFF opened at $45.72 on Thursday. First Financial has a one year low of $37.41 and a one year high of $46.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $626.82 million, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.56.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. First Financial had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 26.28%. The firm had revenue of $43.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.56 million. As a group, analysts predict that First Financial will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In related news, Director Thomas Craig Martin purchased 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.75 per share, with a total value of $38,887.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 850 shares in the company, valued at $38,887.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in First Financial by 20.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Financial by 24.3% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in First Financial by 11.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in First Financial during the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in First Financial by 8.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,799,000 after acquiring an additional 25,322 shares during the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

