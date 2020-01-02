First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) Shares Sold by Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,095 shares during the quarter. First Horizon National makes up about 1.0% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in First Horizon National were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FHN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 15.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,171,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,382,000 after buying an additional 430,843 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 91.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 737,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,946,000 after buying an additional 351,963 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in First Horizon National by 6,980.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 42,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 41,882 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in First Horizon National by 258.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 412,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after purchasing an additional 297,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Horizon National by 1,816.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,764,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,861 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FHN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded First Horizon National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America raised First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on First Horizon National from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded First Horizon National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.21.

In other news, EVP Yousef A. Valine sold 28,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $483,622.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,926,831.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FHN traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $16.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,107,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,283,022. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.29. First Horizon National Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.24 and a fifty-two week high of $17.42.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $472.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.10 million. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Horizon National Corp will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. First Horizon National’s payout ratio is currently 39.72%.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

