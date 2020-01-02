First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Director Sells $181,470.56 in Stock

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Director Ray A. Sparks sold 5,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $181,470.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 222,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,966.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

FMBH stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.97. The company had a trading volume of 20,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.62 million, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.50. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $36.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $44.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.55 million. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 22.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This is an increase from First Mid-Illinois Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,542,000 after buying an additional 92,276 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 551,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,256,000 after buying an additional 35,702 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,476,000 after buying an additional 21,115 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 151,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,288,000 after buying an additional 7,258 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. 31.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on FMBH shares. ValuEngine raised shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

