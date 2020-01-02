Flash (FLASH) Market Cap Reaches $3.14 Million

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded up 20.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. During the last week, Flash has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One Flash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Flash has a market capitalization of $3.14 million and $126.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00187015 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.79 or 0.01331954 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00024776 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00121913 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Flash

Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Flash is flashcoin.io.

Buying and Selling Flash

Flash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flash using one of the exchanges listed above.

